Widebody Porsche Taycan is a beautiful monster

Prior Design is an aftermarket tuner known for projects involving Tesla electric vehicles. The company has now turned its hand towards modifying the already cool Porsche Taycan EV. The vehicle you see in the image is the Porsche Taycan Turbo S by Prior Design.

The vehicle’s most notable feature is its new and significantly wider fenders that cover large 22-inch wheels. Those wheels have a very attractive design and appear to wear much wider tires than the stock Taycan. Along with the wider fenders and new wheels are new diffusers for the front and rear bumpers, new side skirts, and additional air intakes in the front.

The company will produce all of these body parts and carbon fiber. For those who feel like the design is too much, a milder body kit is available without the widened fenders. Pricing on both body kids is a mystery.

