Nokia Beacon 10 Wi-Fi 6E gateway unveiled at MWC 2023

At the Mobile World Congress 2023 technology show this month Nokia has unveiled its new tri-band Wi-Fi 6E gateway in the form of the Beacon 10. Offering the ability to use Nokia WiFi mesh to create a seamless Wi-Fi 6E network throughout your home. Features include True tri-band technology to leverage the 2.4, 5 and 6 GHz bands, High-speed connectivity to the Internet (10 Gbps), High-speed connectivity in the home (2.5 Gbps LAN port and Wi-Fi capacity of AX10200), Extend the coverage with up to five Beacon 10 units and Simple, app-based setup and management.

The Beacon 10 is a true tri-band device which can provide Wi-Fi throughput of 10 Gbps says Nokia and features a 10G WAN interface to pair with 10 Gb/second fiber modems for multi-gigabit services and has this week been showcased at MW C 2023.

“Additionally announced at the show, Nokia has upgraded its Nokia WiFi Cloud Controller to act as a User Services Platform (USP) controller. USP is the industry standard protocol (also known as TR-369) to manage services and configurations in network devices (either remotely by a cloud application or locally by a mobile app). Nokia’s USP agent in the Beacon 10 is based on the open-source OB-USPA so it can be managed by any USP controller, including the Nokia WiFi Cloud Controller.”

Wi-Fi 6E gateway

Dirk Verhaegen, VP Broadband Devices, Nokia, said :

“We are proud to introduce Nokia’s first Wi-Fi 6E product for premium, high-performance Wi-Fi in the home and office. Not only does it offer faster speeds, but it also supports 3rd party applications and a USP agent to be fully compatible with multiple controllers, making it much easier for operators to manage. Third party apps and USP are both of strategic interest to Nokia and we will include them in all new broadband devices we introduce, as well as retro-fitting to select existing equipment.”

Michael Philpott, Research Director, Digital Consumer Services at Omdia, said :

“Vendors like Nokia are paving the path for the next generation of in-home broadband devices with a container application framework that separates the application from the operating system. F-Secure is the first partner to fully leverage Nokia’s application ecosystem to bring its cybersecurity solution to Nokia broadband devices using this innovative and open environment.”

Source : Nokia





