Wi-Fi 6 receives more features for advanced Wi-Fi applications

The Wi-Fi Alliance has this week released a new update to the Wi-Fi 6 standard offering new features to improve power management for devices in enterprise and IoT deployments. Wi-Fi 6 Certified Release 2 includes new low power and sleep mode enhancements – including broadcast target wake time (TWT), extended sleep time, and dynamic multi-user spatial multiplexing power save (SMPS)- enable power optimization of multiple battery powered devices.

The new features allow multiple devices to receive extended sleep periods, allow for specific “wake up” times for transmitting data, and enable dynamic shut off of redundant receive chains to optimize power consumption in Wi-Fi Certified 6 Release 2 networks. Power management features benefit smart home, smart city, and Industrial IoT environments, and enable wireless communication to further its role in delivering IoT applications.

Wi-Fi 6 Certified Release 2

“Wi-Fi delivers advanced capabilities that have driven tremendous global innovation, paving the way for massive growth in Wi-Fi applications that users rely on every day,” said Edgar Figueroa, president and CEO, Wi-Fi Alliance. “WiFi CERTIFIED 6 Release 2 furthers Wi-Fi’s evolution to address today’s market needs, and supports more high-performance Wi-Fi scenarios with greater capacity, efficiency, and reliability.”

“WiFi 6 adoption has outpaced previous wireless generations, driven by demand for better wireless connectivity in phones, tablets, PCs and access points to support high-performance, low latency uses in both residential and enterprise environments. Technological advancements continue to bring speed and efficiency benefits to a wide number of users and use cases, most importantly, in areas with high densities of users or client devices connecting and transferring large amounts of data,” said Phil Solis, Research Director at IDC. “Reduction in chipset costs and advancements in power management will also help shift the IoT space to more broadly adopt WiFi 6 in the coming years.”

“Today’s service providers want WiFi 6 as part of a managed Wi-Fi solution to deliver the best possible connected home experience for consumers. It’s clear that the number of connected devices is increasing at an accelerated rate, and trends such as the ‘enterprization’ of the home, UHD video, telemedicine, and online gaming are all placing more demands on home networks. Wi-Fi 6 can address these demands, and Airties offers an extensive Wi-Fi 6 portfolio, powered by Airties Edge software for Wi-Fi 6 gateways and extenders.” – Metin Taskin, CTO, Airties”

