White Razer Viper Mini Signature Limited Edition Gaming Mouse $300

If you are in the market for a new mouse or would like to upgrade your existing one. You might be interested to know that Razer, has unveiled its new Viper Mini Signature Edition gaming mouse in white. This limited-edition model has been created for gamers who appreciate a blend of advanced technology and minimalist aesthetics. Priced at a bank breaking $299.99 USD, the mouse is exclusively available from the official Razer website, and has a limited production run of just 13,337 units.

But what makes this mouse truly special? It’s not just the sleek aesthetics or its limited availability of only 13,337 units. The Viper Mini Signature Edition features a magnesium alloy exoskeleton, making it incredibly lightweight yet durable, perfect for those marathon gaming sessions. With advanced features like the Razer Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor and HyperPolling Technology, this mouse promises to elevate your gaming experience to new heights.

Lightweight Construction

The Viper Mini Signature Edition stands out with its innovative design, featuring a magnesium alloy exoskeleton. This material choice combines durability with a remarkably lightweight form factor, making it ideal for fast-paced gaming. Weighing in at under 49 grams, the mouse is crafted for agility and precision, allowing gamers to execute swift movements with ease. The magnesium alloy undergoes a meticulous curing process, resulting in a pristine white finish that seamlessly complements minimalist gaming setups. This attention to detail in design not only enhances the aesthetic appeal but also contributes to the mouse’s overall performance.

Advanced Performance Features

At the core of the Viper Mini Signature Edition lies the Razer Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor, which delivers exceptional accuracy and responsiveness. This sensor is engineered to provide precise tracking, crucial for competitive gaming scenarios where every millisecond counts. The mouse is also equipped with Razer Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3, making sure a tactile and reliable clicking experience. These switches are designed to withstand intense gaming sessions, offering durability and consistency. Additionally, Razer’s HyperPolling Technology enhances performance with an 8000 Hz wireless polling rate, a critical feature for competitive gaming environments. This technology ensures that the mouse communicates with the computer at an incredibly high frequency, reducing latency and providing a smoother gaming experience.

Comprehensive Accessory Package

To further enhance the user experience, the Viper Mini Signature Edition comes with a comprehensive range of accessories. Included is a white Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle for seamless connectivity, making sure that the mouse maintains a stable and fast connection during gameplay. The mouse also features Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Mouse Feet, which provide smooth gliding on various surfaces, enhancing the precision and control of movements. Additional accessories such as a microfiber cleaning cloth, Razer Mouse Grip Tape, and alcohol prep pads are included for maintenance and customization. These accessories allow users to personalize their mouse and keep it in optimal condition, making sure longevity and performance.

Exclusive Availability and Pricing

The Viper Mini Signature Edition is set at a price of $299.99 USD or €339.99 MSRP, reflecting its premium features and limited availability. This exclusive gaming mouse will be available starting October 21, 2024, exclusively on Razer.com. With only 13,337 units produced, the Viper Mini Signature Edition is a sought-after item for enthusiasts of high-performance gaming peripherals. The limited production run not only adds to its exclusivity but also makes it a potential collector’s item in the gaming community.

