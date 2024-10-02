New Basilisk V3 Pro 35K and V3 35K: Razer’s Most Advanced Gaming Mice

Razer, a leader in gaming peripherals, has once again upped the ante in the world of gaming mice with the launch of the Basilisk V3 Pro 35K and Basilisk V3 35K. Known for their innovation and commitment to enhancing gamer performance, these two new entries to the Basilisk lineup introduce a suite of advanced features aimed at gamers who demand both precision and versatility.

At the heart of both models is the revolutionary Razer Focus Pro 35K Optical Sensor Gen-2, designed to deliver incredible tracking accuracy. Whether you’re aiming for headshots in a first-person shooter or navigating complex strategies in real-time strategy games, the Focus Pro 35K offers an unmatched level of sensitivity and customization, allowing gamers to fine-tune their DPI in 1-DPI increments.

Razer Basilisk V3 35K

Key Takeaways : Razer launches two new gaming mice, the Basilisk V3 Pro 35K (wireless) and Basilisk V3 35K (wired).

Both models feature the cutting-edge Focus Pro 35K Optical Sensor Gen-2 for unmatched precision.

Up to 140 hours of battery life on HyperSpeed Wireless, or 210 hours via Bluetooth for the Pro version.

Customizable HyperScroll Tilt Wheel allows for flexible scrolling modes and smart switching.

Available in black and white editions with 13 customizable controls and multi-zone Chroma RGB lighting.

The V3 35K wired version offers all features of the Pro model with minimal cable drag via Razer Speedflex.

Prices are £159.99 GBP / $159.99 USD for the Pro, and £69.99 GBP / $69.99 USD for the wired model.

Another standout feature is the battery life of the Pro version. The Basilisk V3 Pro 35K offers up to 140 hours of continuous gaming via Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, while Bluetooth mode stretches this to an impressive 210 hours. For those who prefer wired gaming, the Basilisk V3 35K provides all the same high-end features but without the need for frequent recharges, thanks to Razer’s ultra-durable Speedflex cable.

Cutting-Edge Features that Redefine Gaming Mice

Razer has meticulously designed the Basilisk V3 series to cater to the modern gamer’s needs, offering more than just improved sensors and customizable buttons. Both the Pro and wired models include 13 programmable buttons, allowing gamers to tailor their experience to specific gaming genres or individual preferences. From macros to quick-access controls, the degree of customization is unprecedented.

Here are some of the key upgrades and features of the Basilisk V3 Pro 35K and Basilisk V3 35K:

1. Razer Focus Pro 35K Optical Sensor Gen-2: First seen in the Razer Viper V3 Pro, this next-gen optical sensor provides extreme accuracy across any surface, from soft mousepads to hard desks. Its smart tracking capability detects surface variations and adjusts in real time, ensuring smooth gameplay. With motion sync and the ability to adjust sensitivity in single-DPI increments, this is a sensor designed for peak performance.

2. Extended Battery Life: For those using the Pro version, long gaming sessions are no issue. On Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, the Basilisk V3 Pro 35K can last up to 140 hours, while Bluetooth mode extends this to 210 hours. Gamers can now enjoy marathon gaming without worrying about their mouse battery depleting mid-session.

3. HyperScroll Tilt Wheel: Razer’s innovative scroll wheel gives users a variety of scrolling experiences. The wheel can be set to spin freely for fast navigation or switch to tactile, incremental steps for greater control. The Smart-Reel feature automatically switches between modes based on scroll speed, ensuring seamless transitions during gameplay or general use.

4. Multi-Zone Chroma RGB: Both the Pro and wired versions come with Razer’s iconic Chroma RGB lighting. With 13 lighting zones and the signature underglow, gamers can customize the aesthetic of their mouse to match their setup or immerse themselves further with lighting that reacts dynamically to in-game events.

5. Customizability: The 13 programmable buttons on both mice, combined with customizable profiles via Razer Synapse 4, allow gamers to create specialized layouts. Whether you prefer quick-launch macros or want to optimize your button placement for competitive play, the Basilisk V3 series offers unparalleled flexibility.

Pricing, Availability, and Final Thoughts

The Basilisk V3 Pro 35K, a fully wireless model, is priced at £159.99 GBP / $159.99 USD / €179.99, catering to gamers who want the best in customization and freedom from cables. For those who prefer wired solutions or simply wish for a more budget-friendly option, the Basilisk V3 35K comes in at a competitive £69.99 GBP / $69.99 USD / €84.99 MSRP, featuring Razer’s Speedflex cable that ensures minimal drag and smooth movement.

Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K: £159.99 GBP / $159.99USD / €179.99 MSRP

Razer Basilisk V3 35K: £69.99 GBP / $69.99USD / €84.99 MSRP

Both models are available as of October 1, 2024, in sleek black and white editions. Gamers can purchase them from Razer.com, RazerStore locations, or select retailers. With these new releases, Razer once again demonstrates its commitment to innovation, offering products that combine ergonomic design, advanced features, and unbeatable performance. Whether you’re an eSports professional or a casual gamer, the Basilisk V3 Pro 35K and Basilisk V3 35K provide the customization and control needed to take your game to the next level.



