Whispering Power: Theon Design’s Quest for the Ultimate 911

Theon Design has elevated the art of bespoke automotive restoration with its latest Porsche 911 commission. This reimagined 911 (964) seamlessly combines the timeless appeal of classic design with the precision of modern engineering. The result is a vehicle that embodies a harmonious blend of heritage, performance, and personalized luxury. Designed for a British client, this masterpiece is tailored for optimal usability on UK roads, showcasing Theon Design’s expertise in crafting vehicles that honor tradition while embracing innovation.

Timeless Design Meets Modern Craftsmanship

The restoration process begins with an unwavering focus on design. The car’s exterior is finished in a nostalgic “Medium Ivory” paint, complemented by Grand Prix White stripes and Copper Brown Metallic accents. These carefully chosen details evoke the spirit of the 1970s, striking a balance between vintage charm and contemporary sophistication. The addition of Polished Eclipse Chrome further enhances the aesthetic, creating a seamless blend of old-world elegance and modern refinement.

To achieve both aesthetic and functional excellence, Theon Design incorporates aerospace-grade carbon fiber composites into the body panels. This motorsport-grade material not only reduces weight but also ensures exceptional structural integrity. Inside, the cabin is adorned with handcrafted carbon fiber elements and precision-engineered finishes, reflecting the company’s dedication to quality and attention to detail. Every aspect of the design process underscores Theon Design’s commitment to creating vehicles that are as visually stunning as they are technically advanced.

Performance: Power and Precision

Beneath the carefully crafted exterior lies a 4.0-liter air-cooled flat-six engine, capable of delivering an impressive 420bhp and 324lb/ft of torque. This powerhouse is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, engineered to Porsche 993 RS specifications, allowing the car to accelerate from 0-60mph in under four seconds. The inclusion of a switchable exhaust system allows drivers to tailor the sound profile to their preferences, adding a layer of personalization to the driving experience.

The suspension system is equally sophisticated. Featuring TracTive semi-active damping, it is specifically tuned to meet the unique demands of British roads. This advanced system ensures a perfect balance between comfort and precision, making the car equally suited for spirited driving and everyday use. The Porsche 993 RS brake system provides reliable stopping power, completing a performance package designed to deliver both excitement and practicality.

Personalized Craftsmanship

Every Theon Design commission is a deeply collaborative process, tailored to reflect the client’s vision and preferences. This particular build features a handcrafted interior that exudes luxury and individuality. Premium Tobacco and Licorice leather adorn the cabin, while bespoke Recaro CS seats, enhanced with woven leather inserts and carbon fiber backs, provide a perfect combination of comfort and style. Custom billet aluminum components add a tactile and luxurious feel, making sure that every detail contributes to the car’s unique character.

The personalization extends beyond aesthetics to include dynamic performance characteristics. The car’s engine tuning and suspension setup are customized to align with the owner’s specific driving preferences. From the selection of materials to the fine-tuning of performance, every element of the vehicle is designed to create a driving experience that is as distinctive as the car itself.

Seamless Integration of Technology

Modern technology is seamlessly integrated into the car’s classic design, enhancing both functionality and convenience. An advanced Audison-based audio system, equipped with Focal speakers and dual subwoofers, delivers exceptional sound quality. Wireless phone charging and an extended center console provide contemporary conveniences that complement the car’s timeless aesthetic. The switchable exhaust system further enhances the driving experience, offering a customizable soundscape to suit any mood or setting.

The restoration process is underpinned by innovative technology. 3D scanning ensures precision and accuracy during the build, while seam welding reinforces the car’s structural integrity. The use of motorsport-grade materials highlights Theon Design’s commitment to blending traditional craftsmanship with modern engineering, resulting in a vehicle that is both durable and exquisitely crafted.

Crafting Excellence in Motorsport Valley

Each Theon Design commission is carefully crafted in the UK’s renowned “Motorsport Valley,” a region celebrated for its automotive expertise. The restoration process begins with a bare shell and involves a series of meticulous steps, including 3D scanning, seam welding, and the application of motorsport-grade materials. This rigorous approach ensures that every vehicle meets the highest standards of quality and performance.

Pricing for a Theon Design commission starts at £420,000, excluding the donor car, shipping, and taxes. While the cost reflects the exceptional level of craftsmanship and customization, it also guarantees that each car is a one-of-a-kind masterpiece. Theon Design’s commitment to excellence ensures that every commission is a true reflection of the client’s vision, blending heritage, innovation, and luxury into a singular automotive experience.

