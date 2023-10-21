Which is the best smartphone in 2023? In today’s fast-paced world, the smartphone has become an indispensable part of our lives. The year 2023 brings us some spectacular choices in the form of iPhone 15 Pro Max, S23 Ultra, and Pixel 8 Pro. With each offering unique features, choosing the right device can be a daunting task. In this article, we dissect the critical aspects of these phones to help you make an informed decision.

The video below from ZONEofTech gives us a look at all three handsets and their range of features, all three devices have similar specifications and also a similar price point, although the new Pixel 8 Pro is the most affordable of the three devices.

Price: Which Phone Offers the Best Value?

iPhone 15 Pro Max and S23 Ultra : Priced at $1,200

: Priced at $1,200 Pixel 8 Pro: Priced at $1,000

When it comes to price, the Pixel 8 Pro steals the spotlight with its competitive $1,000 tag, especially when considering trade-in options and occasional discounts. If you’re looking for a high-end phone without breaking the bank, Pixel 8 Pro seems like a sound investment.

Design and Comfort: Aesthetics and Ergonomics

Pixel 8 Pro : Most comfortable to hold

: Most comfortable to hold iPhone 15 Pro Max : Second in comfort

: Second in comfort S23 Ultra: Least comfortable

Each phone exhibits an iconic design that aligns with the brand’s aesthetic. However, Pixel 8 Pro takes the cake for comfort, followed closely by the iPhone and then the S23 Ultra.

Durability: Can They Take a Hit?

Pixel 8 Pro : Most durable

: Most durable S23 Ultra : Second in durability

: Second in durability iPhone 15 Pro Max: Least durable

Pixel 8 Pro comes out on top when considering durability, giving users added peace of mind for those accidental drops and fumbles.

Display: A Visual Feast

S23 Ultra : Best for content consumption

: Best for content consumption iPhone 15 Pro Max : Brightest outdoors

: Brightest outdoors Pixel 8 Pro: A middle ground

While all three phones boast excellent 120Hz displays, the S23 Ultra is the champion for content consumption, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max offering the brightest display in outdoor conditions. Pixel 8 Pro provides a balanced display that falls in between its two competitors.

Camera: Snap Like a Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max : Most consistent performance

: Most consistent performance Pixel 8 Pro : Excels in zoom capabilities

: Excels in zoom capabilities S23 Ultra: Requires manual tweaks for best results

For those who prioritize photography, the iPhone offers the most consistent camera performance in varied conditions. However, if zoom capabilities are your focus, Pixel 8 Pro might be the better choice.

Video Recording: Capture Every Moment

iPhone 15 Pro Max : Most detailed and best in low light

: Most detailed and best in low light Pixel 8 Pro: Good for daytime video

The iPhone stands out for its video recording capabilities, especially in low-light conditions. Pixel 8 Pro, however, is a reliable second choice for daytime video recording.

Software Experience: Smooth Operator

iPhone 15 Pro Max and Pixel 8 Pro : Focus on simplicity

: Focus on simplicity S23 Ultra : Extensive customization options

: Extensive customization options Pixel 8 Pro: Best typing experience

For a streamlined software experience, iPhone and Pixel 8 Pro are at the forefront. S23 Ultra offers more in the way of customization, while Pixel 8 Pro offers the best typing experience, thanks to its haptic feedback.

Unique Hardware Features: Stand Out from the Crowd

iPhone 15 Pro Max : Face ID and customizable action buttons

: Face ID and customizable action buttons S23 Ultra : Includes the S Pen

: Includes the S Pen Pixel 8 Pro: Temperature sensor

Each phone has its unique hardware features, with iPhone offering options like Face ID and customizable action buttons, making it stand out.

Audio: Let the Sound Resonate

iPhone 15 Pro Max : Clearest sound

: Clearest sound S23 Ultra : Second best

: Second best Pixel 8 Pro: Third in line

In terms of audio, the iPhone provides the clearest sound, followed by Samsung and then Pixel.

Ecosystem: Choose Your Playground

Apple : Most extensive ecosystem

: Most extensive ecosystem Samsung : Second in line

: Second in line Google: Least extensive

Apple reigns supreme with its ecosystem, tying together a range of devices and services more seamlessly than Samsung or Google.

Charging and Battery Life: Keep Going

Pixel 8 Pro : Fastest wireless charging

: Fastest wireless charging iPhone 15 Pro Max : Longest battery life

: Longest battery life S23 Ultra: Decent but not the best

When it comes to charging and battery life, Pixel 8 Pro offers the fastest wireless charging. The iPhone, on the other hand, boasts the longest battery life.

Conclusion: The Best Smartphone in 2023

By dissecting these points, it becomes evident that each phone excels in specific areas. Therefore, the best choice ultimately hinges on what features are most crucial for you—be it camera quality, display, or software experience. Choose wisely! It is hard to answer the question of what is the best smartphones in 2023. All three of these handsets are very capable devices and whichever one you choose, you will really not go wrong with either model.

