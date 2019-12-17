Which are the best wireless headphones (Video)

There are a number of wireless headphone to choose from and if you are wondering which are the best ones, we have a great video from MacRumors which puts a number of these to the test.

In the video below the Apple AirPods Pro, PowerBeats Pro, AirPods Pro, Jabra Elite 75t, Razer Hammerhead, Sony WF-1000XM3 and Soundcore Liberty Pro 2 are tested. Lets find out which ones are the best. <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video a number of different criteria were tested, this included things like comfort, portability, battery life, sound quality and features.

All of the headphones featured in the test are good quality and will all offer good sound quality, from this test the best one turned out to be the Apple AirPods Pro. These were the most expensive headphones in the test at $249.

If would be worth testing out the various wireless headphones available yourself to find out which one you prefer.Whilst the AirPods Pro may be the best in this test, there are a number of other headphones available with great quality that cost

Source & Image Credit: MacRumors, YouTube

