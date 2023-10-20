What is the new OnePlus Open smartphone like? (Video)

OnePlus recently launched its first folding smartphone, the OnePlus Open, the handset comes with some impressive specifications and the device will retail for £1,599 in the UK and $1,699 in the USA.

Now we get to find out what the new OnePlus Open smartphone is like in a new video from Marques Brownlee, we get to find out about the design and features of the handset, and let’s find out some more details about this new folding smartphone.

As we can see from the video the handset looks impressive including the design and both of the displays on the handset also look very good. As a reminder the main display measures 7.82 inches and it has a 2440 x 2268 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The cover display on the handset measures 6.31 inches and this display comes with 2484 x 1116 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate, the device is powered by a Qualcomm. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor and it comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Other specifications on the OnePlus Open folding smartphone include a 48-megapixel main camera, a 64-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera, on the main. display there is a 20-megapixel camera for selfies and on the cover display there is a 32-megapixel camera, the handset also comes with a 4805 battery and 67W fast charging.

Source & Image Credit Marques Brownlee



