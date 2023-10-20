This is the new OnePlus Open folding smartphone

OnePlus has recently taken the wraps off its first folding smartphone, aptly named the OnePlus Open. This innovative device boasts a plethora of top-tier specifications and features, setting it apart in the competitive smartphone market.

The OnePlus Open features a dual-display design. The primary folding display stretches to a sizable 7.82 inches with a sharp resolution of 2440 x 2268 pixels. This expansive screen provides users with an immersive viewing experience. In addition to the primary display, the smartphone also houses a 6.31-inch cover display. This secondary screen offers a resolution of 2484 pixels. Notably, both these displays are equipped with a rapid 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals and transitions.

Diving deeper into the technical specifications, the heart of the OnePlus Open is the cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor. This is complemented by the powerful Adren 740 GPU, ensuring optimal performance for graphic-intensive tasks. For those concerned about multitasking and storage, the handset doesn’t disappoint, packing a hefty 16GB of RAM and an internal storage capacity of 512 GB. However, it’s worth noting that the device does not accommodate a microSD card slot for expandable storage.

Powering the device is a robust 4805 mAh battery. And for those on the go, the 67W SUPERVOOC charging ensures a quick power boost. In terms of photography, the OnePlus Open stands out with its collaboration with Hasselblad, offering a suite of premium cameras. On its rear, users will find a trio of cameras: a 48-megapixel main sensor with a wide lens, a 64-megapixel telephoto lens for distant shots, and a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens for capturing expansive landscapes. As for selfies and video conferencing, the main display houses a 20-megapixel camera, while the cover display boasts a sharper 32-megapixel sensor.

For those keen on getting their hands on this latest piece of tech from OnePlus, the Open smartphone has officially opened for pre-orders. It carries a price tag of £1,599 for customers in the UK. Additional information and specifications can be explored on the official OnePlus website at the link below.

Source OnePlus



