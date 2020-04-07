WhatsApp will fight fake news by limiting message forwarding

With there coronavirus outbreak around the world there is lots of fake news spreading around, like the fake new about 5G masts causing the virus, WhatsApp is looking to stop the spread of this false information.

The messaging company has announced that it is putting limits on messages being forwarded in an attempt to stop the spread of this incorrect and fake information.

Is all forwarding bad? Certainly not. We know many users forward helpful information, as well as funny videos, memes, and reflections or prayers they find meaningful. In recent weeks, people have also used WhatsApp to organize public moments of support for frontline health workers. However, we’ve seen a significant increase in the amount of forwarding which users have told us can feel overwhelming and can contribute to the spread of misinformation. We believe it’s important to slow the spread of these messages down to keep WhatsApp a place for personal conversation.

In addition to this change, we are working directly with NGOs and governments, including the World Health Organization and over 20 national health ministries, to help connect people with accurate information. Together these trusted authorities have sent hundreds of millions of messages directly to people requesting information and advice. You can learn more about these efforts, as well as how to submit potential myths, hoaxes and rumors to fact checking organizations, on our Coronavirus Information Hub.

You can find out more details about what WhatsApp is doing to stop the spread of fake news and false information at the link below.

Source WhatsApp Blog

