WhatsApp unveils Chat Lock

WhatsApp is launching a new feature for its popular messaging service called Chat Lock, this new feature is designed to help you secure your private messages on the platform.

This new Chat Lock feature allows you to add biometric security or a password to individual conversations on WhatsApp, this will give you an extra layer of privacy and protection for individual chats, have a look at the video below.

Locking a chat takes that thread out of the inbox and puts it behind its own folder that can only be accessed with your device password or biometric, like a fingerprint. It also automatically hides the contents of that chat in notifications, too.

We think this feature will be great for people who have reason to share their phones from time to time with a family member or those moments where someone else is holding your phone at the exact moment an extra special chat arrives. You can lock a chat by tapping the name of a one-to-one or group and selecting the lock option. To reveal these chats, slowly pull down on your inbox and enter your phone password or biometric.

You can find out more information about the new WhatsApp Chat Lock feature over at the WhatsApp website at the link below, the new feature is being rolled out now.

Source WhatsApp



