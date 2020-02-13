WhatsApp hits 2 billion users

Facebook owned messaging app WhatsApp has announced that it now has more than two billion users worldwide.

Back in February of 2018 the company revealed it has 1.5 billion users, so it has managed to add another 500 million users in the last two years.

We are excited to share that, as of today, WhatsApp supports more than two billion users around the world.

Mothers and fathers can reach their loved ones no matter where they are. Brothers and sisters can share moments that matter. Coworkers can collaborate, and businesses can grow by easily connecting with their customers.

Private conversations that once were only possible face-to-face can now take place across great distances through instant chats and video calling. There are so many significant and special moments that take place over WhatsApp and we are humbled and honored to reach this milestone.

It will be interesting to see how WhatsApp grows over the next few years, Facebook has wanted to integrate the app and Instagram which it also owns into one platform, although still continue as different apps.

Source WhatsApp

