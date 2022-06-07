What’s new in watchOS 9 Beta 1 (Video)

We previously saw a video of the new iOS 16 in action and now we get to find out more details about the new watchOS 9 beta 1 software.

Apple unveiled their watchOS 9 software at their Worldwide Developer Conference Keynote yesterday, it was announced along with iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and more.

The video below from Ben at Half Man Half Tech gives us a look at the new beta of watchOS 9 and the various features that are coming to the Apple Watch.

As we can see from the video this new watchOS 9 software will include a range of new Watch Faces, plus some updates for Fitness+, the Workout App, updated for Running, Swimming and more.

The new watchOS 9 Beta 1 is now available for developers to test out, we are expecting the first public beta of the software to be released next month. You can find out more details about this new beta of watchOS over at Apple’s developer website.

Apple’s watchOS 9 software update is expected to be released later this year, it should land sometime in September along with the iOS 16 update and the new iPhone 14 range.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech

