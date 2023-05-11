What’s new in watchOS 9.5 Release Candidate

Earlier this week we have a range of new betas from Apple, one of these was the new watchOS 9.5 Release Candidate for the Apple Watch, this is basically the final version of the software that Apple will release to everyone.

Apple also released a number of other getas at the same time, this included iOS 16.5 Release Candidate, macOS Ventura 13.4 Release Candidate, iPadOS 16.5 Release Candidate, and others.

Now we have a video from Zollotech that gives us a look at the new watchOS 9.5 Release Candidate and we get to find out what new features are coming to the Apple Watch with this software update.

As we can see from the video there are some new features coming to the Apple Watch with this software update, there will also be a range of performance improvements and bug fixes.

Apple has confirmed that watchOS 9.5 will be released next week along with the new iOS 16,5 software update. We are also expecting to see iPadOS 16.5, macOS 13.4, and tvOS 16.5 at the same time, although Apple has not confirmed a release date for these updates.

We are expecting the new watchOS 9.5 and iOS 16.5 software updates to be released sometime next Tuesday, as soon as we get some more information on the updates, we will let you know.

