What’s new in watchOS 9.4 beta 1 (Video)

Last week Apple released watchOS 9.4 beta 1 for the Apple Watch, they also released iOS 16.4 beta 1 for the iPhone, macOS 13.3 beta 1 for the Mac, and iPadOS 16.4 beta 1 for the iPad.

We previously saw a video of iOS 16.4 and now we get to have a look at the new watchOS 9.4 beta 1 in a new video from Half Man Half Tech. Let’s find out what Apple has included in this new beta.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the Apple Watch with the watchOS 9.4 software update.

There is a change to the Messages app with a new range of emojis that comply with the Unicode 15 standard, these include a pink heart, a blue heart, a jellyfish, and more. There are also some updates for the Home app and more.

The new watchOS 9.4 beta 1 is now available for registered developers to download. As this is the first beta in the series, it will be a while before the final version of the software is released.

We are expecting Apple to release watchOS 9.4 sometime in March, probably around the end of the month. we can expect iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4, tvOS 16.4, and macOS 13.3 at the same time. As soon as we get some details on when these updates will land, we will let you know.

