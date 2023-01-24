What’s new in watchOS 9.3 (Video)

Apple has released their new watchOS 9.3 software update for the Apple Watch, and now we get to find out more details about what was included in this release.

The video below from Half Man Half Tech gives us a look at the new watchOS 9.3 software update, let’s find out what is included in this update.

As we can see from the video, this software update brings some minor changes, including a new watch face and more.

The new Apple Watch watchOS 9.3 software update is now available to download. You can install the update from the Watch app on your iPhone.

To install the update, place your Apple Watch on its charger and make sure it is charged to at least 50 percent. Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone and then go to General > Software update, you will then be prompted to install the update.

As well as the new Apple Watch update, Apple also released iOS 16.3 for the iPhone, macOS Ventura 13.2 for the Mac, iPadOS 16.3 for the iPad, and tvOS 16.3 for the Apple TV. All of these new software updates are now available to download for various devices.

If you notice any new features in the latest version of Apple’s watchOS for the Apple Watch, please leave a comment below and let us know.

Source Half Man Half Tech





