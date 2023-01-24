macOS Ventura 13.2 lands on the Mac

As well as the iOS 16.3 and iPad OS 16.3 software updates, Apple also released macOS Ventura 13.2 for the Mac.

This update brings some bug fixes, performance improvements, and new features to the Max. This includes the new Security Keys feature which lets you use physical security keys with your device for extra security.

Here are the release notes from Apple:

This update introduces Security Keys for Apple ID, and includes other enhancements and bug fixes for your Mac.

Security Keys for Apple ID allow users to strengthen the security of their account by requiring a physical security key to sign in

Fixes an issue in Freeform where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or your finger may not appear on shared boards

Fixes an issue where VoiceOver may stop offering audio feedback while you are typing

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices. For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new macOS Ventura 13.2 software update is now available to download, you can download it from the Apple menu on your Mac.

If you notice any other new features or changes than the ones listed above, please leave a comment below and let us know.

Source Apple

Image Credit: Julian Steenbergen





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals