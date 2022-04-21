What’s new in watchOS 8.6 Beta 2

Apple has released a lot of new betas this week, this includes watchOS 8.6 beta 2, iOS 15.5 beta 2, iPadOS 15.5 beta, and macOS Monterey 12.4 beta 2.

We have already seen some videos of the new iOS 15.5 beta software and now we have a video of the new watchOS 8.6 Beta 2 software.

As we can see from the video there are some minor changes in this new beta of Apple’s watchOS 8.6 software, there could also be some more changes added before the final version of the software is released.

The new watchOS 8.6 Beta 2 is now available for developers to test out, we are expecting the final version of the software sometime next month.

We do not have an exact release date for the new watchOS 8.6 software for the Apple Watch, all we know is that it should be released before Apple’s 2022 Worldwide Developer Conference. WWDC 2022 takes place between the 6th and 10th of June, Apple is expected to unveil watchOS 9 at this event.

As soon as we get some details on when the new watchOS 8.6, iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, and macOS Monterey 12.4 software updates will be available, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech

