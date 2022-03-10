What’s new in watchOS 8.5 RC (Video)

Apple recently released watchOS 8.5 RC ( Release Candidate) to developers, this is basically the final version of the software that will be released to everyone.

At Apple’s press event this week they revealed that a number of software updates are coming next week, this will include watchOS 8.5, iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, macOS Monterey 12.3, and more.

Now we get to find out more details about what is new in the recently released watchOS 8.5 RC in a new video from Zollotech.

This software update will be made available for the Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4, Series 5, Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 6, and the Apple Watch Series 7.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the Apple Watch and a range of performance improvements and bug fixes.

There are also some new features related to mail on the Apple Watch, there are also some new watch faces for the Apple Watch.

As yet there are no details on exactly when these new software updates will be released next week, we are expecting them to land either sometime next Tuesday or next Wednesday. As soon as we get some details on exactly when these software updates will land, we will let you know.

Source & Image credit: Zollotech

