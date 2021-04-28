What’s new in watchOS 7.4 (Video)

As well as the iOS 14.5 and macOS Big Sur 11.3 updates, Apple also released a new update for the Apple Watch, watchOS 7.4.
The watchOS 7.4 software update brings a range of new features to the Apple Watch, the video below from Zollotech gives us a look at some of these new features.
As we can see from the video there are a number of new features in the latest version of Apple’s watchOS, this includes the ability to unlock your iPhone using your Apple Watch when you are wearing a face mask.
The latest version of Apple’s watchOS is now available to download, you can install it from the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.
