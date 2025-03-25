What’s New in watchOS 11.4 RC? Key Updates and Changes

Apple has unveiled the Release Candidate (RC) for watchOS 11.4, offering a comprehensive preview of the features and improvements set to enhance the Apple Watch experience. This update focuses on enhanced functionality, expanded smart device integration, and critical bug fixes, providing users with a near-final look at what the official release will bring. As the last step before the full rollout, the RC highlights Apple’s commitment to refining its wearable technology. The video below from Half Man Half Tech gives us a look at the RC.

Enhanced Alarm Functionality for Critical Alerts

One of the standout features in watchOS 11.4 is the introduction of Alarm Breakthrough Silent Mode, a significant enhancement to the alarm system. This feature ensures that critical alarms can bypass silent, sleep, or focus modes, making them audible even when notifications are muted. Users can customize this functionality through the Sleep app or by configuring individual alarms, offering precise control over when alarms are allowed to sound. Whether you’re in a meeting, asleep, or using focus mode, this update ensures that essential alerts are never missed. This improvement is particularly beneficial for users who rely on their Apple Watch for time-sensitive notifications.

Smarter Home Automation with Meta-Compatible Robot Vacuums

watchOS 11.4 takes a step forward in smart home integration by adding support for Meta-compatible robot vacuums within the Home app. This update allows users to control these devices seamlessly through Siri or automation shortcuts. For instance, a simple voice command like, “Hey Siri, clean the living room,” can activate your robot vacuum, streamlining household tasks. This integration not only enhances convenience but also aligns with Apple’s vision of a connected smart home ecosystem. By incorporating more third-party devices into its ecosystem, Apple continues to expand the utility of the Apple Watch as a central hub for home automation.

Expressive Communication with Unicode 16 Emojis

Messaging on the Apple Watch gets a creative boost with the addition of seven new emojis and two refreshed designs, all compliant with Unicode 16 standards. These include expressive options like a tired face and a leafless tree, providing users with more ways to convey emotions and ideas. Whether you’re sending a quick message or updating your social media, these new emojis add variety and depth to your communication. This update reflects Apple’s ongoing effort to enhance personalization and creativity in digital interactions.

Bug Fixes and Performance Enhancements

watchOS 11.4 addresses several persistent issues, delivering a smoother and more reliable user experience. Key fixes in this update include:

Resolved an issue where switching watch faces occasionally became unresponsive.

Fixed a black screen bug that occurred when opening the Camera app on a locked iPhone.

Improved iPhone mirroring for more seamless continuity between devices.

Despite these improvements, one known issue remains unresolved: a bug affecting calorie calculations during workouts. Apple has acknowledged this problem and is expected to address it in a future update. These fixes demonstrate Apple’s commitment to refining the Apple Watch’s performance and addressing user feedback.

Seamless Ecosystem Integration

The release of watchOS 11.4 coincides with updates to iOS 18.4 and macOS 15.4, making sure a synchronized experience across Apple’s ecosystem. This alignment enhances features like continuity and cross-device functionality, allowing smoother transitions between devices. For example, improvements to iPhone mirroring directly benefit Apple Watch users by streamlining notifications and app interactions. This cohesive approach underscores Apple’s dedication to creating a unified and interconnected user experience.

Release Timeline for watchOS 11.4

The official release of watchOS 11.4 is anticipated between March 31 and April 2, 2024. This timeline provides users with a clear expectation of when they can access the new features and improvements. As the RC is typically a near-final version, users can look forward to a polished and reliable update upon its official launch.

Key Takeaways from watchOS 11.4 RC

watchOS 11.4 RC introduces a range of meaningful updates designed to enhance the Apple Watch experience. From improved alarm functionality and expanded smart home integration to new emojis and critical bug fixes, this update caters to a wide variety of user needs. By aligning with updates across Apple’s ecosystem, it ensures a seamless and interconnected experience for users. With the official release just around the corner, Apple Watch users can anticipate a more versatile, reliable, and personalized wearable experience.

Source & Image Credit: HalfManHalfTech



