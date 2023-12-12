What’s new in watchOS 10.2 (Video)

Apple released watchOS 10.2 for the Apple Watch, they also released iOS 17.2 for the iPhone, iPadOS 17 for the iPad, and macOS Sonoma 14.2 for the Mac, all of these updates bring a range of new features to Apple devices.

Now we get to find out what is included in the watchOS 10.2 software update for the Apple Watch, the video below from Half Man Half Tech gives us a look at the new watchOS 10.2 software update and the range of features included.

Designed for Apple Watch Series 4 and later models, including the SE and Ultra versions, this update is not just a regular patch but a significant upgrade to your wrist-bound companion.

One of the standout features is the ability to enable or disable the swipe-to-change watch face functionality. If you’ve ever accidentally switched your watch face, this customization in the ‘Clock’ settings will be a welcome relief, providing a more personalized user experience.

For users of the latest Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, Siri’s performance gets a significant boost with on-device processing. This upgrade translates to quicker voice command responses and more efficient handling of health data queries, making your interactions with Siri more seamless and intuitive.

For those concerned about digital security, such as journalists and activists, the new Contact Key Verification feature in iMessage is a noteworthy addition. It enhances your communication security by verifying the identity of the person you’re messaging. Integrated through the iPhone settings, it’s compatible with the latest iOS versions, ensuring a safer messaging environment.

The new watchOS 10.2 software update is now available to download, the update can be installed from the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, you will need to make sure you watch is charged to 50% and place it on its charger.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech



