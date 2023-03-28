What’s new in macOS Ventura 13.3 (Video)

There has been a wide range of software updates for Apple devices this week, this has included the macOS Ventura 13.3 software update and now we get to find out more details about the release.

The video below from Half Man Half Tech gives us a look at the new macOS Ventura 13.3 software update and its range of features, let us find out more details about this release.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features for the Mac in this software update, this includes some bug fixes, and performance improvements, plus 21 new emojis, and more, you can see what is included in this update in the release notes below.

This update includes new emoji along with other enhancements, bug fixes, and security updates for your Mac.

21 new emoji including animals, hand gestures, and objects are now available in emoji keyboard

Remove background option in Freeform automatically isolates the subject in your image

Photos duplicates album expands support to detect duplicate photos and videos in an iCloud Shared Photo Library

Transliteration support for Gujarati, Punjabi and Urdu keyboards

New keyboard layouts for Choctaw, Chickasaw, Akan, Hausa, and Yoruba

Accessibility setting to automatically dim video when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected

VoiceOver support for maps in the Weather app

Resolves an issue where Trackpad gestures may occasionally stop responding

Fixes an issue where Ask to Buy requests from children may fail to appear on the parent’s device

Addresses an issue where VoiceOver may be unresponsive after using Finder

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

You can install this new software update on your Mac by going to Settings > General > Software update. Apple also released a range of other software updates that included iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4 ,tvOS 16.4, HomePodOS 16.4, and watchOS 9.4.

