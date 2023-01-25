What’s new in macOS Ventura 13.2 (Video)

Yesterday we heard about the new macOS Ventura 13.2 software update for the Mac. Apple also released iOS 16.3 for the iPhone, watchOS 9.3 for the Apple Watch, iPadOS 16.3 for the iPad, and tvOS 16.3 for the Apple TV.

Now we get to find out more details about what is included in the new macOS Ventura 13.2 software update for the Mac. The video below from Half Man Half Tech gives us a look at this new software update.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features for the Mac in this release, this includes the new Security Keys feature that allows you to add a physical security key to your Mac for extra security.

Here are the release notes from Apple for this update:

This update introduces Security Keys for Apple ID, and includes other enhancements and bug fixes for your Mac.

Security Keys for Apple ID allow users to strengthen the security of their account by requiring a physical security key to sign in

Fixes an issue in Freeform where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or your finger may not appear on shared boards

Fixes an issue where VoiceOver may stop offering audio feedback while you are typing

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices. For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new macOS Ventura 13.2 software update is now available for the Mac, you can download it from the Apple Menu on your device.

