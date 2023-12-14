What’s new in macOS Sonoma 14.2 (Video)

Apple recently released their new macOS Sonoma 14.2 software update for the Mac, they also released watchOS 10.2 for the Apple Watch, tvOS 17.2 for the Apple TV, iOS 17.2 for the iPhone, and iPadOS 17.2 for the iPad.

We have already seen some videos of the new iOS 17.2 in action and now we get to find out more details about the latest version of Apple’s macOS. The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the new macOS Sonoma 14.2 software update and its range of features.

The latest software update brings several advancements and enhancements to your Mac, focusing on improved user experiences in PDF handling, messaging, weather monitoring, and more. Key among these is the revamped Autofill functionality for PDFs, which now adeptly identifies fields within PDFs and other forms. This means you can swiftly fill in details like names and addresses sourced directly from your contacts, streamlining the process of working with digital documents.

In the realm of communication, the Messages app sees notable improvements. A new feature, the ‘catch-up arrow’, simplifies navigating to the first unread message in a conversation, accessible via an arrow in the top-right corner. Additionally, adding stickers to message bubbles is now more convenient with a dedicated option in the context menu. For enhanced security, particularly for those facing significant digital threats, the app introduces Contact Key Verification. This feature provides automatic alerts and verification codes, ensuring that communications are securely limited to the intended parties.

Weather tracking is now more comprehensive with the inclusion of detailed precipitation forecasts. These forecasts cover up to ten days, helping you stay prepared for rain or snow. The update also introduces new widgets, offering a variety of information at a glance, including next-hour precipitation, daily forecasts, sunrise and sunset times, and current conditions like air quality, perceived temperature, and wind speed. A wind map snapshot is also available, providing a quick overview of wind patterns with the option to view an animated overlay for the next 24 hours.

Other features in this update include the ‘Favorite Songs Playlist’ in Apple Music, enhancing your music experience by allowing quick access to your favorite tracks. There’s also a new option to disable the ‘Listening History’ in Apple Music during a Focus session, ensuring that your music preferences don’t impact your Recently Played list or future recommendations. Shazam Music Recognition has been integrated to swiftly identify songs playing in your vicinity or online, even when using AirPods. Lastly, the update extends keyboard layout support to include seven additional Sámi languages, although availability of some features may vary by region and device compatibility.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals