What’s new in macOS Big Sur 11.3 Beta 3

As well as the new beta of iOS 14.5, Apple also released macOS Big Sur 11.3 Beta 3 to developers earlier this week.

Now we get to find out what new features and changes have been added in the third beta of macOS Big Sur 11.3 in a new video from Zollotech.

As we can see from the video there are a number of changes and new features headed to the mac with this new macOS Big Sur 11.3 software.

As this is only the third beta in the series it will be a little while before the final version of the software is released. We are expecting Apple to release iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5 and the new macOS Big Sur 11.3 software some time this month, as soon as we get some details on a release date, we will let you guys know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

