iOS 14.5 beta 3 vs iOS 14.4 speed test (Video)

Apple recently released their third beta of iOS 14.5 and now we have a speed test video of iOS 14.5 beta 3 vs iOS 14.4.

In the video below the iOS 14.5 beta 3 vs iOS 14.4 are run side by side on a range of devices, up first is the original iPhone SE, the iPhone 6S starts at 06:34, the iPhone 7 at 13:14, iPhone 8 at 19:25, iPhone XR at 26:09 and iPhone 11 at 31:52.

As we can see from the video on the test with the iPhone SE, the device running iOS 14.4 booted up first, there do not appear to be any differences in the app speeds.

On the iPhone 6S test, the handset running the new iOS 14.5 beta 3 booted up slightly faster, there were no speed improvements in the various apps.

The iPhone 7 running the current iOS 14.4 was the first of the two handsets to boot up, there do not appear to be any differences in apps speeds.

With the test on the iPhone 8, the device running iOS 14.4 booted up quicker and there were no improvements in the range of apps.

The iPhone XR running the iOS 14.4 software booted up faster than the device running the third beta of iOS 14.5, there were no speed improvements in the apps.

In the final test with the iPhone 11, the handset running iOS 14.4 was also the first to boot, there were no improvements in app speed. So it looks like there will be no major speed improvements in iOS 14.5, this is not expected to change much by the time the final version lands.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

