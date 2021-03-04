Apple releases iOS 14.5 Public Beta 3

Apple recently released the third beta of iOS 14.5 to developers, now they have also released iOS 14.5 Public Beta 3 to public beta testers.

The new iOS 14.5 Public Beta 3 brings a range of new features to the iPhone, Apple released iPadOS 14.5 Public Beta 3 for the iPad at the same time.

The iOS 14.5 brings some new features to the iPhone and iPad, this includes some major privacy changes with apps. You will now been notified when an app like Facebook is tracking you and you will be give the option to stop this app from tracking you.

There is also a new feature for Face ID with an Apple Watch where you are wearing a Face Mask, you will be able to unlock your iPhone with your Apple Watch. There is also support for the new PlayStation 5 DualSense and Xbox Series X gaming controllers for the iPhone and iPad and also support for Dual SIM with 5G.

Apple are expected to release their iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 software update some time this month, as soon as we get some more details on when it will be released, we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

