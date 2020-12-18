What’s new in macOS Big Sur 11.1 beta 1

Apple recently released macOS Big Sur 11.1 beta 1 for developers, the software is also expected to be released to public beta testers shortly.

When the new beta was released, there were not many details about what was included in the update and now we get to have a look at this new beta in a video from Zollotech.

As we can see from the video this update mainly comes with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

There are also some new features including support for the new AirPods Max headphones, a new icon for notes and also some new features for the Apple TV app, plus a new Apple News widget and more.

As this is only the first beta of macOS Big Sur 11.1 it will be a while before the final version of the software is released. We are expecting Apple to release this new version of macOS some time in late January or in early February.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

