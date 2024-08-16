What’s New in macOS 15.1 Beta 2 and macOS 15 Beta 6

Apple has recently released macOS 15.1 Beta 2 and macOS 15 Beta 6, bringing a host of updates and improvements to the operating system. These betas offer users a glimpse into the future of macOS, with enhancements to Apple Intelligence, new wallpapers, app updates, and more. The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the latest macOS beats. Let’s dive into the details of what these betas have to offer.

Enhanced Apple Intelligence

One of the most notable improvements in the latest betas is the enhancement of Apple Intelligence for devices equipped with M1 and later chips. This update promises to deliver:

Improved contextual understanding

Enhanced voice interaction capabilities

These advancements aim to make your interactions with your Mac more intuitive and responsive, providing a seamless user experience.

Refreshed Wallpapers

The betas introduce three new wallpapers to give your desktop a fresh look:

Sequoia Sunrise

Sequoia Morning

Sequoia Night

These wallpapers are available in light, dark, and auto modes, allowing you to customize your desktop according to your preferences and the time of day.

Music App Refinements

In the Music app, the “Browse” tab has been renamed to “New”. This change aims to streamline your navigation within the app and enhance your music discovery experience. With this update, finding new and exciting music becomes more intuitive and enjoyable.

Safari Enhancements

Safari, the default web browser in macOS, now includes an option to hide distracting items on websites. This feature helps you focus on the content that matters most, providing a cleaner and more immersive browsing experience. Additionally, you can now integrate the new Sequoia wallpapers into your Safari settings, allowing for a more personalized look.

Photos App Updates

The Photos app greets you with a new splash screen that highlights the latest updates and features. This addition ensures that you are aware of the new functionalities and improvements as soon as you launch the app, making it easier to explore and use the latest enhancements.

Calculator App Improvements

The Calculator app has received an interface update, focusing on enhancements to both the scientific and programmer modes. These changes aim to make the app more user-friendly and efficient, especially for users who require complex calculations in their daily tasks.

Notification Changes

With the latest betas, you will now receive weekly prompts for screen recorder permissions. In the future, these prompts may transition to a monthly frequency. This change is designed to give you more control over screen recording activities on your Mac, ensuring that you are aware of and can manage these permissions effectively.

Finder Enhancements

The Finder app now includes an option to keep downloaded items on your device. This feature simplifies download management, ensuring that you have easy access to your files without the need to manually organize them.

Release Notes and Known Issues

The release notes for macOS 15.1 Beta 2 and macOS 15 Beta 6 highlight the resolution of issues related to System Integrity Protection, reinforcing the security of your Mac. However, it is important to note that there are still known issues with Siri and other functionalities, which are being actively addressed by Apple.

Performance and Battery Life

Users can expect generally stable performance when using Apple apps in these betas. Additionally, you will likely notice battery life improvements when your device is in standby mode, contributing to overall efficiency and longevity.

Recommendations for Beta Testing

As with any beta software, it is strongly recommended to avoid installing these betas on production machines or devices that you rely on for critical tasks. Instead, consider testing the betas on non-critical devices to explore the new features and improvements without risking disruptions to your daily workflow.

By understanding the updates and enhancements introduced in macOS 15.1 Beta 2 and macOS 15 Beta 6, you can make an informed decision about whether to participate in the beta testing process and provide valuable feedback to Apple. As always, it is essential to backup your data before installing any beta software to ensure the safety of your important files and information.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



