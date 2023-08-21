How to use OpenAI ChatGPT web browser feature

OpenAI took another leap forward a few months back announcing the rollout of its web browsing feature for ChatGPT Plus subscribers in the United States. This exciting development has revolutionize the user experience, expanding the capabilities of ChatGPT beyond its knowledge cut-off date and into the vast expanse of the internet.

Two new features are set to take center stage in this beta phase: web browsing and plugins. The web browsing feature empowers ChatGPT to scour the internet to answer questions about recent topics and events, providing users with up-to-date and accurate information. On the other hand, the plugins feature allows ChatGPT to utilize third-party plugins that users enable, further enhancing its functionality and versatility.

OpenAI ChatGPT web browser feature

A few months ago, ChatGPT unveiled its experimental model web browser feature, a groundbreaking innovation that allows the AI to retrieve fresh information from the internet. This not only enhances the user experience but also broadens the scope of content discussion, making it more dynamic and relevant.

ChatGPT Plus users are in for a treat as they will be granted early access to these experimental features via a new beta panel in their settings. This beta panel is set to be rolled out to all Plus users over the next week, offering a sneak peek into the future of AI-powered web browsing.

ChatGPT plugin development

To ensure a smooth transition, OpenAI has provided instructions on how to use third-party plugins and enable beta features. This will help users navigate the new features and make the most out of their ChatGPT Plus subscription.

“We’ve implemented initial support for plugins in ChatGPT. Plugins are tools designed specifically for language models with safety as a core principle, and help ChatGPT access up-to-date information, run computations, or use third-party services.

Users have been asking for plugins since we launched ChatGPT (and many developers are experimenting with similar ideas) because they unlock a vast range of possible use cases. We’re starting with a small set of users and are planning to gradually roll out larger-scale access as we learn more (for plugin developers, ChatGPT users, and after an alpha period, API users who would like to integrate plugins into their products). We’re excited to build a community shaping the future of the human–AI interaction paradigm.”

In an interesting twist, users can now choose to continue generating a message beyond the maximum token limit, with each continuation counting towards the message allowance. This feature is set to be a game-changer, offering users more flexibility and control over their interactions with ChatGPT.

The updated feature is currently available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers who have opted-in for beta testing during the beta phase. This phase is crucial as it allows for further evaluation of the feature’s performance, stability, and overall user experience in an extended environment.

The imminent rollout of the web browsing feature for ChatGPT Plus subscribers is a testament to OpenAI’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI technology. As we eagerly await its arrival, it’s clear that the future of AI-powered web browsing is bright and full of promise.

Developers can also create ChatGPT plugins for a wide variety of different applications. For more information jump over to the official OpenAI website where you can learn more about creating plugins for ChatGPT and how to add them to the plugin store for users to enjoy.



