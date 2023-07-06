What’s new in macOS 14 Sonoma Beta 3 (Video)

Earlier today we heard that Apple released macOS 14 Sonoma Beta 3 to developers, this new beta comes two weeks after the previous one and we are also expecting Apple to release a new public beta soon as well.

As well as the new macOS 14 Sonoma Beta 3, Apple also released iOS 17 beta 3, iPadOS 17 beta 3, tvOS 17 beta 3, and watchOS 10 beta 3. Now we get to find out more details about what is included in the latest beta of macOS. The video below from Half Man Half Tech gives us a look at the third beta of Apple macOS Sonoma.

The most recent beta version of macOS 14 Sonoma introduces a variety of innovative additions for Mac users. These include dynamic widgets, superior video conferencing capabilities, upgrades to Apple’s Safari, a fresh array of screen savers, and enhanced gaming experience, among others.

Beta 3 of the new macOS 14 Sonoma is now accessible for download. More details are available on Apple’s developer website. The final release of macOS 14 Sonoma is anticipated later this year. However, its release might not coincide with iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10, which are slated for launch in September.

As soon as we get some more details on exactly when Apple is planning to launch the new macOS Sonoma software update and the other updates we mentioned, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech



