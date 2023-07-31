What’s new in macOS 14 Beta 4 (Video)

Last week Apple released macOS 14 Beta 4 to developers, they also released iOS 17 beta 4 for the iPhone, iPadOS 17 beta 4 for the iPad, tvOS 17 beta 4 for the Apple TV, and watchOS 10 beta 4 for the Apple Watch.

We have already seen various videos of iOS 17 and watchOS 10 in action and now we get to have a look at the latest beta of macOS 14 Sonoma. The video below from Half Man Half Tech gives us a look at the new beta and its range of features.

As we can see from the video there is a wide range of new features coming to the Mac with the new macOS software update. The new macOS 14 Beta 4 software is now available for developers, you will need to be a registered developer to try the software out.

We are expecting the final version of macOS 14 Sonoma to be released later this year, it is not clear as yet whether it will come at the same time as iOS 17 which is expected in September or slightly later. We suspect that it could be released in either October or November along with some new Macs, as soon as we get some details on a release date, we will let you know.

