What’s new in macOS 13 Ventura beta 5 (Video)

Apple recently released a number of new betas for its devices, this included macOS 13 Ventura beta 5 for the Mac, iOS 16 beta 5 for the iPhone, iPadOS 16 beta 5 for the iPad, watchOS 9 beta 5, and tvOS 16 beta 5.

We have previously had a look at the new iOS 16 beta 5 and watchOS 9 beta 5 in some videos and now we get to find out more details about macOS 13 Ventura beta 5.

The video below from Half Man Half Tech gives us a look at the latest beta of macOS 13 Ventura and some of the new features coming to the Mac.

Some of the new features include the new Center Stage feature, Continuity Camera, Desk View, Studio Light, and more. Apple will also be releasing a range of updates for existing apps. This will include the Mail app, FaceTime, Maps, Safari, and many more apps.

As well as the new developer beta of macOS 13 Ventura, Apple has also released a new public beta of the software.

We are expecting the new macOS 13 Ventura software update to be released sometime in October or possibly November, along with the latest Macs. iPadOS 16 is also expected in Otiber with some new Macs, iOS 16 should land in September with the new iPhone 14.

