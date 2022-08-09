macOS 13 Ventura beta 5 released to developers

Apple has released macOS 13 Ventura beta 5 for the Mac, the software was released along with a range of other new betas.

These included IOS 16 beta 5 for the iPhone, watchOS 9 beta 5 for the Apple Watch, and iPadOS 16 beta 5 for the iPad.

The fifth beta of macOS 13 Ventura lands two weeks after the fourth beta, we are also expecting a new public beta of the software this week.

Some of the new features include the new Center Stage feature, Continuity Camera, Desk View, Studio Light, and more. Apple will also be releasing a range of updates for existing apps. This will include the Mail app, FaceTime, Maps, Safari, and many more apps.

Apple is expected to release its macOS 13 Ventura software update sometime in October along with its new range of Macs. We are also expecting iPadOS in October with some new iPad. Apple will release its iOS 16 software update in September along with its new iPhones.

The new macOS 13 Ventura beta 5 is now available for developers to download, you can find out more details at the link below. As soon as we get some details on exactly when the new macOS 13 Ventura software update will land, we will let you know.

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals