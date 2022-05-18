What’s new in macOS 12.4 (Video)

Apple has released a range of new updates this week, this included macOS 12.4, watchOS 8.6, iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, and tvOS 15.5

We have already seen some videos of the new iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 updates and now we get to have a look at the macOS 12.4 release.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features in the macOS 12.4 software update, there was also an update for the Mac Studio Display as well.

This update also came with a range of security updates, these updates were also released for older versions of macOS for devices that are not compatible with macOS Monterey.

The new macOS 12.4 software update is now available to download, you can install the update from the Apple Menu > System Preferences and then Software update.

Apple will be unveiling the next major release of macOS at their Worldwide Developer Conference next month. We are also expecting to see iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, watchOS 9 tvOS 16 and more,

The 2022 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference takes place between the 6th and 10th of June and we are expecting Apple to unveil some new hardware at the event as well.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

