What’s new in macOS 11 Big Sur beta 10

Apple recently released their macOS 11 Big Sur beta 10 software to developers and now we get to find out what is new in the latest beta.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the new latest beta of macOS 11 Big Sur and some of its features.

We do not have an exact release date for macOS 11 Big Sur, we are expecting the update to be released either some time before the end of October or in early November, as soon as we get some more details we will let you guys know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

