What’s new in iOS 17 beta 8 (Video)

Apple just released iOS 17 beta 8 for the iPhone, they also released iPadOS 17 beta 8 for the iPad, tvOS 17 beta 8 for the Apple TV and watchOS 10 beta 8 for the Apple Watch, now we get to find out more details about the latest beta.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the new iOS 17 beta 8 software and the range of new features that are coming to the iPhone with this software update, let’s find out some more information about the new beta.

As we can see from. the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone with the iOS 17 software update, this includes a new Live Voicemail feature that transcribes voice messages on the fly, displaying them directly on your iPhone screen. This enables users to instantly assess the significance of incoming messages and, if need be, pick up the call.

Additionally, expect enhancements to the Messages function, Home Screen, and Widgets, effectively broadening both the utility and user accessibility of Apple’s devices. A noteworthy addition to look forward to is the StandBy mode, which morphs your iPhone into a Home Hub when positioned in landscape mode while docked.

Apple is holding its iPhone 15 press event on the 12th of September, pre-orders should start on the 15th of September, and the release date could be the 22nd of September, so we are expecting iOS 17 and the other updates in the week of the 17th of September.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals