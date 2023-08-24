What’s new in iOS 17 beta 7 (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 17 beta 7 for the iPhone, they also released watchOS 10 beta 7 for the Apple Watch, macOS Sonoma 14 beta 6 for the app, iPadOS 17 beta 7 for the iPad, and tvOS 17 beta 7 for the Apple TV.

Now we get to find out what is included in the new iOS 17 beta 7 software in a new video from Zollotech, this video gives us a look at what changes have been introduced in this new beta of iOS 17.

Apple is expected to release their iOS 17 software update in September along with the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro smartphones, we are also expecting to see a new Apple Watch and also watchOS 10 at the same time.

Rumors have suggested that Apple will announce their new iPhone 15 handsets on the 12th of September with pre-orders on the 15th of September and a possible release date of the 22nd of September. If these dates are correct then we can expect iOS 17 to be released between the 18th and the 22nd of September. The new iOS 17 beta 7 software is now available for developers to download and try out.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals