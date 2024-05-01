What’s New in iOS 17.5 Beta 4 (Video)

Apple’s development team has rolled out iOS 17.5 Beta 4 to its developers, and it’s poised to reach public beta testers soon. This update accompanies other significant releases like macOS 14.5 Beta 4 and HomePod OS 17.5 Beta 4, showcasing Apple’s synchronized advancement across its ecosystem.

If you are an avid Apple user, you will be pleased to know that iOS 17.5 Beta 4 brings with it several tweaks and refinements, primarily focusing on enhancing the overall user experience. Here’s what to expect from this recent update:

Stability and Bug Fixes: iOS 17.5 Beta 4 primarily addresses minor changes and refinements.

A key update is the ‘Repair Mode’ and new terminology in the Screen Time settings, enhancing clarity and usability.

Gamers and readers will notice subtle improvements in the Game Center and refinements in both the Books and Podcast apps.

For movie enthusiasts, the iMovie app receives a boost in performance and editing capabilities. Device and Software Performance: General performance remains robust, with minor issues such as occasional keyboard lag.

Efforts to resolve ongoing bugs, including a persistent wallpaper dimming problem, are evident.

Battery health discussions in the video highlight some concerns with suboptimal battery performance in earlier betas, something to keep an eye on. EU Regulatory Changes and New Opportunities: Notably, iPad OS is now recognized as a “gatekeeper” device in the EU, allowing users to sideload apps and access third-party app stores, thanks to new EU regulations.

Looking ahead, there’s palpable excitement for iOS 18, which is expected to bring major redesigns and new features. Additionally, Apple teases upcoming products like the new Beats Solo 4 and potentially new iPads and an Apple Pencil, slated to be unveiled at the forthcoming Apple event.

Security and Maintenance:

Comprehensive security updates are anticipated to accompany the public release, ensuring your devices remain safeguarded against emerging threats.

Developers are also working on fixing an alarm clock issue that has troubled some users, improving reliability.

Summary

Zollotech’s video emphasizes the importance of beta testing. Participating in these tests helps Apple refine its software, ensuring a smooth and stable release for the wider public. While iOS 17.5 focuses on essential refinements and bug fixes, the upcoming iOS 18 promises to be an exciting update filled with significant overhauls and new features.

This iterative approach by Apple to refine its operating systems ensures that each version is more stable and user-friendly than the last, reflecting direct user feedback and evolving technological standards. We are expecting Apple to release the final versions of iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 this month, as soon as we get some details on a release date, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



