What’s new in iOS 17.3 beta 3 (Video)

Apple recently released their iOS 17.3 beta 3 software to developers, This update, essentially a polished version of Beta 2, comes packed with a blend of bug fixes and performance enhancements. The video below from Zollotech gives us more details on exactly what Apple has included in the third beta of iOS 17.3.

A notable inclusion is a new modem update aimed at bolstering connectivity. If you’ve been facing network issues, this could be the remedy you were looking for. For the videography enthusiasts, there’s an updated splash screen for spatial video in Apple Vision Pro. This feature, also available in 2D on iPhone, now comes with handy advice for best recording practices. It’s a nudge towards exploiting your device’s full videographic potential.

This update includes the stolen device protection that is designed to protect your personal data if the device is stolen. Under the Face ID and passcode settings, there’s a revamped stolen device protection feature. Now, it requires a security delay at unfamiliar locations, adding an extra layer of security for your precious device.

This new beta also includes the Collaborative Playlists for Apple Music, and the Journal app gets additional settings and notification updates, giving you more control and customization options.

In essence, iOS 17.3 Beta 3 is a blend of refinement and innovation, addressing both performance issues and introducing new features. While some bugs still linger, the overall trajectory is promising. If you’re wondering how this update will impact your daily usage, it’s worth giving it a try, especially if you’re already in the beta program. We are expecting the final version of this software later this month.

