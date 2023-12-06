What’s new in iOS 17.2 Release Candidate (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 17.2 Release Candidate and iPadOS 17.2 Release Candidate. This new version, available to both developers and public beta testers, comes loaded with updates not only for iOS but also for other Apple operating systems. If you’re using an iPhone 15 Pro Max or are keen on Apple’s software developments, you’ll find this update particularly interesting. Let’s delve into what this new release has in store. The video below from Brando Butch gives us more details on what is included.

As we can see from the video the Collaborative Playlists are not yet active in the RC build, there’s a buzz about the collaborative playlists in Apple Music. This feature might make its debut in the final release.

You’ll be pleased to know that the Music app now includes a ‘Favorite Songs’ playlist and new settings for library management. For the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max users, camera focus speed for distant, small objects in telephoto mode has been significantly enhanced.

f you’re wondering how these updates will affect your daily use, it’s clear that Apple is focusing on enhancing user experience with practical improvements. The emphasis is on ease of use, improved functionality, and integrating technology more seamlessly into everyday life.

For tech enthusiasts, this update is a glimpse into the future of Apple’s software development. The new features and improvements show a commitment to innovation while addressing user feedback and enhancing the overall functionality of their devices.

As we await the public release of iOS 17.2, it’s exciting to think about the possibilities these updates bring to our Apple devices. We are expecting the final version of IOS 17.2 to be released next week.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



