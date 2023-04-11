What’s new in iOS 16.4.1 (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 16.4.1 for the iPhone, and they also released iPadOS 16.4.1 for the iPad and macOS Ventura 13.3.1 for the Mac. These updates fixed some bugs that were present in the previous software releases that landed over a week ago.

Now we get to find out more details about what is included in the new iOS 16.4.1 software update, the video below from Zollotech gives us some details on the latest software release, let’s find out what Apple has included in this update.

Here are the release notes from Apple for this software update:

iOS 16.4.1 provides important bug fixes and security updates for your Mac, including:

• Pushing hands emoji does not show skin tone variations

• Siri does not respond in some cases



For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

As we can see from the video this update fixes some bugs in Apple’s iOS software, you can install the update and the iPadOS 16.4.1 software update by going to Settings > Genereal > Software update and then select Download and Install.

Apple also recently released iOS 16.5 beta 1 to developers, and we are expecting to seethe a second beta of this software this week. The final version of iOS 16.5 is expected to be released around the end of April or at the start of May.

