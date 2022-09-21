What’s new in iOS 16.1 beta 2 (Video)

Yesterday Apple released iOS 16.1 beta 2 to developers, we are also expecting a new public beta of the software to be released shortly.

Now we get to find out what is included in the latest beta of Apple’s iOS 16.1 in a new video from Zollotechm let’s find out more details about this release.

As we can see from the video this new beta comes with a modem update which is designed to improve connectivity and also call quality on your device.

There are also quite a few new features coming that were left out of iOS 16, this will include Live Activities which will show things like the status of your Uber and sports scores on your Lock Screen in real-time and more.

You can now also delete the Apple Wallet device completely from your iPhone, this is a feature that has not been available on the iPhone previously.

The new iOS 16.1 beta 2 software is now available for registered developers to try out, there should also be a new public beta this week as well.

As yet we do not have any details on exactly when Apple will release their iOS 16.1 software, we are expecting it to land sometime in October and we should see a few more betas before the final version is released.

Apple is rumored to be holding a press event for the Mac and iPad in October, we are also expecting releases of macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16 in October as well.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals