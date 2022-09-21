Apple releases iOS 16.1 beta 2

Apple has released iOS 16.1 beta 2 to developers, the new beta lands a week after the previous beta and it brings some new features to the iPhone.

So far this new beta of iOS 16.1 has only been released to developers, we are also expecting a new public beta soon as well.

The iOS 16.1 software update will bring a range of features to the iPhone that was not completed in time for the release of the iOS 16 software update.

There will be more features added to the Lock Screen and Home Screen, this has been updated to make it easier to customize the Home Screen from the same menu as the Lock Screen.

Apple has also introduced a new Clean Energy Charging feature on the iPhone, this will apparently work in the USA you can select this feature and it will attempt to charge your device when low carbon energy is available.

There is also now support for Live Activities which will show things like the status of your Uber and sports scores on your Lock Screen in real time, this sounds like an interesting feature.

Another new thing that is coming to the iPhone in iOS 16.1 is the ability to completely delete the Wallet app from your iPhone.

Apple should release their iOS 16.1 software update sometime next month, we are expecting a few more betas before the final version.

