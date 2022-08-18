What’s new in iOS 15.6.1 (Video)

Yesterday Apple released a number of software updates, this included iOS 15.6.1, iPadOS 15.6.1 and a new version of watchOS for some models, and a new version of macOS.

All of these new software updates have the same thing in common, they are designed to fix a range of security issues in Apple’s software.

Now we get to find out what is included in the iOS 15.6.1 software update in a new video from Brandon Butch, let’s find out what is included in the update.

As we can see from the video this update included some minor bug fixes and it also fixed a range of security issues, which you can see below.

Here is a list of the security updates that are included in these latest releases:

Kernel Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation) Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking. CVE-2022-32894: an anonymous researcher WebKit Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation) Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking. WebKit Bugzilla: 243557

CVE-2022-32893: an anonymous researcher

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals