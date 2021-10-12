What’s new in iOS 15.0.2 (Video)

Apple recently released their iOS 15.0.2 software update for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.0.2 for the iPad, these new updates mainly include a range of bug fixes and performance improvement.

The video below from Brandon Butch gives us a look at the new iOS 15.0.2 software update and the changes that have been made with this release.

Here are the release notes for this update:

This update includes bug fixes for your iPhone:

– Photos saved to your library from Messages could be deleted after removing the associated thread or message

– iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe may not connect to Find My

– AirTag might not appear in the Find My Items tab

– CarPlay may fail to open audio apps or disconnect during playback

– Device restore or update may fail when using Finder or iTunes for iPhone 13 models

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The iOS 15.0.2 and iPadOS 15.0.2 software updates are now available to download, you can install them on your device by going to Settings > General > Software update.

Apple are also working on iOS 15.1 which is currently in developer beta and public beta, we are expecting the final version of this software to be released around the end of October.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

