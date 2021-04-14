What’s new in iOS 14.5 beta 8 (Video)

Apple released iOS 14.5 beta 8 and iPadOS 14.5 beta 8 yesterday and now we get to find out what is new in the latest beta of Apple’s iOS.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the eight beta of iOS 14.5 and its range of new features, lets find out more.

This is expected to be the final beta of Apple’s iOS 14.5, we are also expecting Apple to release iOS 14.5 Release Candidate which should be the final version of the software that is released to developers.

As iOS 14.5 is expected to be released this month, we are expecting the Release Candidate of the software to land some time next week, with the general release probably the week after. As soon as we get some details on the exact release date of iOS 14.5 we will let you guys know.

Source & Image Credit Zollotech

