What’s new in Apple’s iOS 17.3 (Video)

If you are an iPhone user you will be pleased to know that Apple has rolled out its latest software update, iOS 17.3, packed with exciting new features and enhancements designed to elevate your iPhone experience.

The new iOS 17.3 Here is what is included in this software update brings a range of new features to the iPhone, the video below from Zollotech walks us through what Apple has included in this new software update.

Revolutionizing Music Sharing and Interaction: The Music app now boasts an innovative twist – collaborative playlists. Imagine crafting a playlist with friends or family, where everyone can contribute their favorite tunes. It’s not just about sharing music; it’s about building connections. Additionally, expressing your feelings about a song is now more fun with emoji reactions, adding a personal touch to your musical journey. Enhanced Stolen Device Protection: Your iPhone’s security just got a notch higher. A new feature in Face ID and passcode settings steps in when your device is in unfamiliar locations. It requires Face ID verification to access certain data, ensuring that your information remains secure, even if the device falls into the wrong hands. Lockdown Mode Impacting Game Center: In a bold move to bolster security, Apple has tweaked the Lockdown Mode to affect Game Center functionalities. This is a testament to Apple’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding user data. Celebrating Diversity with New Unity Wallpaper: Embracing Black History and Culture, Apple unveils a stunning Unity wallpaper, a creation of black artists and allies within the company. This is more than just a wallpaper; it’s a statement of inclusivity and appreciation of diversity. Seamless AirPlay in Hotels: If you’re a frequent traveler, this feature will catch your attention. Now, you can AirPlay to TVs in select hotels without the hassle of signing in or transferring personal data. It’s convenient, secure, and just what you need for a comfortable stay. Comprehensive Apple Care and Warranty Information: The settings now display all devices under your Apple ID, not just those paired with your current iPhone. This holistic view makes managing your Apple ecosystem a breeze. Journal App Gets Smarter: For those who love journaling, the updated Journal app now suggests journaling prompts. It’s customizable too, respecting your privacy and notification preferences. Spatial Video for iPhone 15 Pro Users: iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max users, rejoice! You can now record spatial videos compatible with Apple Vision Pro, adding a new dimension to your video capturing experience. Fitness and Siri – A Perfect Duo: Towards the end of your workout, Siri can now chime in to ask if you wish to conclude it. This seamless integration provides a more intuitive and efficient workout experience. Optimized Crash Detection: The crash detection feature, especially in iPhone 14 and 15 models, has been refined for enhanced performance, prioritizing your safety. Resolved Bugs and Performance Enhancements: Issues such as app library crashes and Wi-Fi connectivity have been addressed. However, some minor bugs persist. But on the brighter side, users are reporting a smoother experience and extended battery life. Modem Update for Better Connectivity: A new modem update is here to boost your connectivity, ensuring you stay connected wherever you go.

With these new features, along with crucial security updates and bug fixes, installing iOS 17.3 is highly recommended. It’s not just an update; it’s an upgrade to your daily digital experience. Keep an eye out for the upcoming iOS 17.4 Beta. Rumor has it, that this version might introduce new emojis and adapt to side-loading compliance in the EU.

If you are wondering how these updates will affect your daily use, rest assured that Apple’s focus has been to enhance user interaction, security, and device performance. The sophisticated yet clear language of these updates signifies Apple’s dedication to providing a seamless and inclusive experience for its users.

The new iOS 17.3 software update is now available to download, Apple also released watchOS 10.3, iPadOS 17.3 and macOS Sonoma 14.3 at the same time, all of these updates are now available.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



